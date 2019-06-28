Comments
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two men were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and larceny from auto early Friday morning.
Police say the incident involved an 18 and 19-year-old from Detroit.
It happened before 4 a.m. near 14 Mile and Haggerty Road.
Police say a resident reported that their car alarm was going off.
The officers later located an occupied vehicle that had been reported stolen in Madison Heights on June 17.
Evidence recovered from the stolen vehicle was linked to a larceny from a vehicle near where the suspects were found and also recent thefts from vehicles in Wixom and Livonia.
