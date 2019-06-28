(CBS DETROIT)– Lansing natives Jennifer McEwen, Sasha Collins, and Lamaya McGuire are looking to sue Denny’s for racial discrimination.
The three ladies went to a Denny’s diner on West Saginaw Highway in Lansing, Michigan. Shortly after ordering, four people with “Blue Angel” biker jackets walked into the establishment. They began using racial slurs and harassing the three women.
The women asked the manager to tell the group to leave. The manager refused to make the group leave; citing freedom of speech.
McEwen dialed 9-1-1. One of the females within the group punched McEwen. The assault was captured on surveillance video.
They are seeking legal representation and plan to file a lawsuit against the Denny’s corporation and franchise.
