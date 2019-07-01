DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – After a recent video went viral on social media Saturday night of cars blocking the northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway to allegedly do donuts in the roadway, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the department made an arrest.

The Detroit Police Department addressed media Monday about the weekend incident.

Craig said the 25-year-old man, who is from Canton, was located and arrested within two hours.

He didn’t have a driver’s license and was cited for a numerous issues.

Monday, Craig said the 25-year-old man was out of police custody, they are continuing their investigation and his vehicle is still impounded.

Police have also identified six additional vehicles involved.

Councilman André Spivey said he saw the activity on Instagram Saturday and contacted Craig.

“I’m concerned of the safety of our residents, those who were driving on the Lodge … those who are out there doing the donuts, the 360s, as the chief said we don’t tolerate it. It’s disrespectful, unacceptable and we won’t have it,” said Spivey.

Around 11 p.m. Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mike Shaw said the department started getting calls about parts of the freeway being blocked.

Shaw said an officer was southbound on the freeway and as soon as the drivers saw the police lights, the drivers took off.

He also added that technology is the department’s friend and urged those to “please continue to post yourselves on social media.”

Shaw said that will continue to help police find whoever is involved in an incident.

Police asked residents to always call 911 first and then report on social media.

