(CBS DETROIT) A boil water advisory has been issued this afternoon by the Oakland County Water Resource Commissioner (WRC) for portions of Farmington Hills.
Areas affected are the Farmington Hills Southwest Pressure District, located between Eight and Nine Mile Roads and Haggerty and Drake Roads.
According to the notice, “Bacteria generally are not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Although no contamination has been detected, as a precaution, all water customers in the affected area are advised to boil water used for drinking and cooking. Boiling the water will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.”
The notice was issued due to a loss of pressure over a significant period of time, which triggers precautionary measures due to the risk of bacterial contamination.
Residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute and allow it to cool before consuming it. Until further notice, boiled, bottled, or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.
For more information residents can check in with the boil water hotline, 248- 858-1555, for updates.
To learn more, visit oakgov.com/water/notifications. An alert about this advisory came through the City of Farmington Hills “FH Alert” system. To sign up, visit http://fhgov.com/ and look for the “FH Alert” banner.
