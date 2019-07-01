Filed Under:Detroit Proud, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seen in Detroit


The Rocket Mortgage Classic was held this past weekend at the Detroit Golf Club, making history as the first-ever PGA Tour stop in Detroit. Big name golfers such as Ricky Fowler, Bubba Watson, and Dustin Johnson drew in large crowds from all over the Midwest. With a sold out crowd on Sunday, golf enthusiasts witnessed Nate Lashley pick up his first PGA Tour win.

Re-live the excitement of The Rocket Mortgage Classic in these snaps from local attendees!

New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

View this post on Instagram

🚀 ⛳️

A post shared by Zac Grosjean (@zgrosjean12) on

View this post on Instagram

Future hotspot of the PGA: The Motor City 👀

A post shared by Jack Smith (@smithjack2017) on

View this post on Instagram

#rocketmortgageclassic #detroit #pgatour

A post shared by Liz Mondro (@lmondro) on

View this post on Instagram

Golf ball whacker guys

A post shared by 𝑀 𝐼 𝒞 𝐻 𝒜 𝐸 𝐿 (@_michael_buckley_) on

View this post on Instagram

rd of applause #rocketmortgageclassic

A post shared by Daniel W. McDonald (@danwmcdonald) on

View this post on Instagram

Golfing dudes #DGC #PGA

A post shared by Erik Abraham (@eabraham83) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s