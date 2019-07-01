Comments
The Rocket Mortgage Classic was held this past weekend at the Detroit Golf Club, making history as the first-ever PGA Tour stop in Detroit. Big name golfers such as Ricky Fowler, Bubba Watson, and Dustin Johnson drew in large crowds from all over the Midwest. With a sold out crowd on Sunday, golf enthusiasts witnessed Nate Lashley pick up his first PGA Tour win.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic was held this past weekend at the Detroit Golf Club, making history as the first-ever PGA Tour stop in Detroit. Big name golfers such as Ricky Fowler, Bubba Watson, and Dustin Johnson drew in large crowds from all over the Midwest. With a sold out crowd on Sunday, golf enthusiasts witnessed Nate Lashley pick up his first PGA Tour win.
Re-live the excitement of The Rocket Mortgage Classic in these snaps from local attendees!
New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!