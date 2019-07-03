Comments
(CBS Detroit)– Is your child interested in creative writing? InsideOut Literary Arts has partnered with The Detroit Public Library to provide 7th-9th graders a free week-long opportunity to creatively write.
From Tuesday, July 9, 2019-Friday, July 12, 2019, youth will be able to focus on the following areas of the writing discipline: improv exercises, creative writing workshops, reading and discussion groups, daily field trips to museums and more.
Lunch, snacks, and writing materials will be provided. Therefore, do not hesitate to register.
This is a great way to get your child thinking outside the box. Also, what a great way to get them inspired to pursue a career in literary arts! Click here for more information.
