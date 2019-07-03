Comments
(CBS Detroit)– On Tuesday, The Detroit City Council approved a plan to dramatically reduce parking ticket fines by 50% for any Detroit residents. The plan goes into effect on November 1st.
The mandate is that residents who tend to parking tickets and no-parking zone violation within 5 five business days will receive a 50% discount. Drivers must reside in the city of Detroit and have vehicles registered under a Detroit address. Also, drivers shall only have one outstanding parking ticket.
