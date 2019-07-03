(CBS DETROIT) A jury has acquitted the star of TLC’s “Meet the Putmans.”
Brandon Putman gained fame locally through the reality TV series that follows his family of 25 people all living under one roof in Huron County.
The jury returned the verdict on Friday.
Putman was accused of illegally trying to turn a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic machine gun and unlawfully receiving an unregistered firearm.
In court documents obtained last year, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) testified that an owner of a tool shop in Huron County contacted agents.
The shop owner told ATF agents that Putman asked him to make what was recognized as an auto sear.
The ATF agent also testified at the time that the part had no serial number or other identifying marks.
A charge of possession an unregistered firearm was dismissed last October against Putman patriarch William E. Putman II.
