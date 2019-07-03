



– The Fourth of July is the point of summer where most are planning campfires, cookouts, fireworks and all kinds of other outdoor activities.

Even though many parts of Michigan have gotten enough rain to reduce the risk of wildfires, it is still important to put safety first while enjoying the outdoors.

Here are some safety tips from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:

• Campfire safety:

Always thoroughly douse your fire with water before leaving it for the night.

• Debris burning:

You need to get a permit here or from your local municipality before you burn debris. Call 866-922-2876 for a permit in northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Keep your fire at least 10 feet away from logs, stumps or other debris and make sure no branches are hanging overhead.

• Firewise landscaping:

This type of landscaping protects your home or cabin by minimizing the number of shrubs, leaves and trees that are close to the house. You can also learn more about it here.

• Fireworks:

There are new laws and restrictions for fireworks and when they can be used. “Nationally, fireworks cause 18,500 fires per year and have injured/or caused the death of 40 people on average,” said Lt. Jason Wicklund, DNR conservation officer. “If you are using fireworks to celebrate this fourth of July, remember that you are responsible for where that firework ends up and the damage it may cause. Also, please take into consideration pets, those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders and local ordinances that have a time frame on noises (including fireworks).”

The DNR says it has fought more than 168 wildfires on over 818 acres around the state so far in 2019.

For more information visit here.

