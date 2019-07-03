STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Three residents and two Sterling Heights Firefighters were injured in a Wednesday morning fire on Mariano Street.
It happened around 8:15 where Sterling Heights Battalion Chief Tim Bade said to media the family was trapped inside and the conditions in the home escalated rapidly.
Bade says the fire may have started in the kitchen area, but it is still under investigation.
During the rescue, Bade said a firefighter was trapped and also needed assistance from other crews.
Bade says the three residents are in critical condition at a local hospital and two firefighters are at a local hospital for minor burns.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.