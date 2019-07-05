LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday her Health Care Fraud Division is charging a woman with four misdemeanor counts of Fourth Degree Vulnerable Adult Abuse and four felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
Danielle Baysinger, 41, of Manistee was arraigned at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, before Manistee’s 85th District Court Judge Thomas Brunner.
She is the owner of Manistee adult foster care home where she cared for nine adult residents.
It is alleged, Baysinger allegedly provided Ativan – an anxiety medication – to an elderly resident without a prescription or the resident’s knowledge.
The medication was prescribed to a now-deceased former resident of the home and was not intended for any other resident under Baysinger’s care. The investigation further revealed that the medication was never documented in the resident’s pill book and was not kept in a locked medication cabinet as required by law.
“Caring for vulnerable adults can be challenging work, but there is never an adequate excuse to compromise the health and safety of those entrusted to their care,” said Nessel. “My office continues to work tirelessly to protect the health and safety of all elderly Michiganders.”
