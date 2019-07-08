Filed Under:all-star game, Justin Verlander, MLB, Shane Greene

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Verlander will start the All-Star Game for the American League for the second time, and Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his first start for the National League.

Verlander, a 36-year-old right-hander, is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA this year for the Houston Astros, striking out 153 in 126 2/3 innings.

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

He allowed five runs in the first inning during the 2012 All-Star Game at Kansas City, including the first-bases loaded triple in All-Star history, to Pablo Sandoval. Verlander, who played for the Detroit Tigers, threw five pitches clocked at 100 mph and another at 101 during a 35-pitch inning.

 

 

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 04: Hyun-Jin Ryu #99 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the third inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

 

Ryu, a 32-year-old left-hander from South Korea, is 10-2 with a major league-leading 1.73 ERA for the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers. He is the second Asian All-Star starter after Dodgers rookie Hideo Nomo of Japan in 1995.

Houston’s George Springer leads off and plays right field for the AL and is followed in the batting order by New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez, Astros left fielder Michael Brantley and Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco.

 

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 02: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 02, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich tops the NL order and plays left field. Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez hits second, followed by Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger, Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell at designated hitter, Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte and Atlanta center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

 

