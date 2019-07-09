SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Following a national search, Southfield City Council approved Deputy Detroit police chief Elvin Barren’s appointment as police chief Monday.
Barren will start his new job July 29.
Mayor Ken Siver said the appointment “reflects the city’s utmost commitment to the safety and security of Southfield residents, businesses and all those who enter the city on a daily basis.”
Barren oversaw day-to-day operations of four precincts, the Tactical Response Unit, Special Response Team, bomb squad and other units in his 21 years with the Detroit Police Department. He is also a Navy veteran.
The new police chief has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and is completing his master’s degree in criminal justice.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.