Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Glover Quin, nfl

Glover Quin has retired after 10 seasons in the NFL.

The former Detroit Lions and Houston Texans safety announced his plans Tuesday on Instagram.

SANTA CLARA, CA – SEPTEMBER 16: Garrett Celek #88 of the San Francisco 49ers powers in for a touchdown after catching a pass while defended by Glover Quin #27 of the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Quin started every game for nine straight years after starting in 12 games as a rookie in 2009 with the Texans. He had an NFL-high seven interceptions in 2014 with the Lions and 24 interceptions during his career.

Houston drafted him in the fourth round out of New Mexico in 2009. Quin left the Texans to sign a five-year deal in 2013 with the Lions and was given a contract extension with them in 2017.

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 31: Quarterback Brett Hundley #7 of the Green Bay Packers fumbles the ball as he is hit by Glover Quin #27 of the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Detroit released the 33-year-old Quin in February with one year left on his deal.

