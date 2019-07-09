Filed Under:detroit news

Michigan (CBSDETROIT/WNEM) — A national lakeshore in Michigan is trying to make their park accessible to everyone, including those in wheelchairs.

**Embargo: Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI**
A national lakeshore in Michigan is trying to make their park accessible to everyone, including those in wheelchairs.
Credit: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore via WNEM

The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is now offering wheelchairs that can handle the sand.

Three wheelchairs are available and free to use inside the park. An adult and a child wheelchair are available at the cannery at Glen Haven and an adult chair is also available at the Maritime Museum.

The chairs are designed to give more people safe access to the beach. Users do need someone to help move the chair.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s