HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — After falling overboard in Lake St. Clair, a missing boater has been found safe.

The 43-year-old man told authorities he fell overboard and swam to an island and commandeered another boat to reach rescuers.

Authorities started searching for the man Monday night until about 1 a.m. Tuesday, when he reached them.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported that he apparently jumped from the moving boat. She called 911 and wasn’t able to stop the 40-foot boat, so deputies found her, jumped aboard and stopped the boat.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No one is expected to face charges.

