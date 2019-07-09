HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — After falling overboard in Lake St. Clair, a missing boater has been found safe.
The 43-year-old man told authorities he fell overboard and swam to an island and commandeered another boat to reach rescuers.
Authorities started searching for the man Monday night until about 1 a.m. Tuesday, when he reached them.
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported that he apparently jumped from the moving boat. She called 911 and wasn’t able to stop the 40-foot boat, so deputies found her, jumped aboard and stopped the boat.
He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No one is expected to face charges.
