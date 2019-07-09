Filed Under:Detroit Tigers, MLB Trade Deadline, Shane Greene

CLEVELAND (AP) — For a day, Will Smith was in for quite a treat — teammates with Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman and Christian Yelich.

 

 

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 02: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 02, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

 

Soon, the San Francisco reliever could be playing with one of them for real.

Smith went into the All-Star Game on Tuesday night well aware his days with the last-place Giants might be dwindling.

 

 

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 21: Will Smith #13 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts as he walks off the field after being ejected by second base umpire Jim Joyce #66 in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on May 21, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

“If I get traded, it’ll be the fourth time,” the left-hander said. “After the first one, you’re kind of numb to it.”

Fellow All-Star pitchers Marcus Stroman, Shane Greene and Brad Hand also are possible trade targets as the July 31 deadline approaches.

 

 

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 08: Brad Hand of the Cleveland Indians and the American League looks on during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Progressive Field on July 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Hand is an old hand at this. The San Diego Padres sent the left-hander to Cleveland just two days after the 2018 All-Star Game, during the break.

“I didn’t really think I was going to get traded last year,” Hand said Monday. “It’s part of what we signed up for. … There’s really nothing you can do about it unless you have a no-trade clause.”

“I mean obviously there’s a select handful of guys whose names are always thrown out there, so it’s always the teams at the top of the division looking to get stronger and teams at the bottom looking to get something in return, so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

At last year’s All-Star Game, there was little doubt it was Manny Machado’s last time in a Baltimore uniform. He even gave a hint of what to come when he pulled out his phone — while playing shortstop — and posed for a selfie with Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp.

 

 

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 26: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a sixth inning single off the wall against the Boston Red Sox in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

 

The next day, the Orioles traded Machado to the Dodgers.

Greene has 22 saves and a 1.09 ERA for the last-place Detroit Tigers, making him an attractive option for teams in the playoff chase.

 

 

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 7: Shane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates the diving catch by Niko Goodrum (not in photo) to end the game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 7, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Kansas City 3-1. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

“It’s a business and it’s part of the game. Right now, I’m here. I’m going to enjoy myself,” Greene said.

Stroman is 5-9 with a 3.18 ERA for Toronto, a team that hopes to build for the future with the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio.

“I don’t know if I’ll be part of it,” Stroman said.

Some teams, such as the Indians, will see where the next few weeks take them. They’ve recently closed the gap on Minnesota in the AL Central, meaning Hand and his 23 saves and 2.17 ERA might not be so expendable.

 

 

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 06: Starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants sits in the dugout before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on July 06, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

 

Same goes for Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer. There’s bound to be talk about San Francisco lefty Madison Bumgarner and Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler.

But contending clubs can’t take too long. There used to be two trade deadlines — July 31 for swaps without restrictions, then Aug. 31 to deal players who had cleared waivers.

Major League Baseball changed the rule this season, making it all-or-nothing by July 31.

So the 29-year-old Smith, who has 23 saves, a 1.98 ERA and has struck out more than half the lefty hitters he’s faced, will see what this month brings.

 

 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Will Smith #13 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning at AT&T Park on September 15, 2018 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-0. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

 

“Right now, I’m wearing the orange and black, and that’s who I’m trying to help win every day. I know something could happen, but I don’t take a peek at what people are saying. There’s so much out there, and you don’t know what’s true.”

“I’ve been traded during the season, in the offseason and at the deadline,” he said. “I’m used to it.”

 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

