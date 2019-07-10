Filed Under:Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Sterling Heights man is facing charges after police say he chased his mother out of their home with a handgun before barricading himself inside Monday when police arrived.

James Holloway (Credit: Sterling Heights Police Department)

While chasing his mother, police say James Holloway fired a shot into the air.

He was taken into police custody and is charged with carrying a weapon and reckless use of firearms.

His bond is $50,000.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

