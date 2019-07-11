Comments
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Lobsters are harvested year-round in Maine and from July 16 to Aug. 11, Michiganders will be able to enjoy foods reminiscent of lobster shacks found on the Maine Coast.
Hazel, Ravines and Downtown will turn into Hazel’s Lobster Pound and will feature perfectly executed hot or cold lobster rolls to whole lobster dinners with sides of corn, potatoes and buttery rolls, from fried clams, to fish and chips to clam chowder and much more.
If you’re not a fan of seafood, the restaurant will have plenty of choices for the land lovers like Fried Chicken Dinner, Pork Chops and a handful of HRD favorites, like their Token Burger, Wings & Sauce and Georgian Cheese Bread.
For hours of operation or to make a reservation visit here.
