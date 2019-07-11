MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will host an open house-style meeting to inform the public on the upcoming construction on Segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project which is located between Eight Mile and 13 Mile roads.
It will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. July 18 at the Madison Heights Public Library located at 240 West 13 Mile Road.
Segment 3 of the construction project will improve safety and mobility by modernizing 5.5 miles of I-75 through the communities of Royal Oak, Hazel Park and Madison Heights.
MDOT staff will share details on the 2019 construction schedule, including constructing temporary widenings, median crossovers and overpass work starting in August. Long-term plans for segment 3 will be presented for this portion of the modernization project, which is scheduled to be complete in 2023.
