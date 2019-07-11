STURGIS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Skeletal remains of two children and three adults unearthed in Sturgis, Michigan may be those of early settlers, officials say.
The remains – which were found along with what appeared to be hardware from a coffin during a retention pond excavation – have been collected and are being evaluated by forensic anthropologists at Western Michigan University.
Local historians want to know whether the remains may be those of a Revolutionary War veteran who later settled in the area just north of the Indiana state line and died in the 1830s.
Director of Public Safety for Sturgis Geoff Smith, says research is ongoing to determine whether there’s a connection to an old burial site.
They were found about 6 feet underground.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.