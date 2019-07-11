Filed Under:Clinton Township Police

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Clinton Township police need the public’s help identifying three men who stole merchandise from Partridge Creek Mall.

Police say two of the men were dressed as women and left in a 2007 Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact Detective Holloway via email at hollowayt@clintontownship-mi.gov or call 586-493-7846.

