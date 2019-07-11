LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks Thursday announced that Joyce Parker has been selected as the Michigan Department of Treasury’s new deputy state treasurer over state and local government finance programs.
Parker is an experienced community administrator, having managed suburban communities, urban cities and charter townships with rapid growth and development. She is a credentialed city manager and has developed budgets up to $250 million and led organizations with 800 employees.
Prior to coming to the state Treasury Department, Parker served as the president and chief executive officer of The Municipal Group, where she was responsible for providing government services to cities, townships, counties and state government. Recent clients included the city of Flint, the Michigan Townships Association and Michigan Municipal League.
She has also served as an assistant city manager for the city of Jackson, township manager for Buena Vista Charter Township, city manager for the cities of Inkster and Saginaw and community development director for the city of Flint.
“Joyce is a creative problem solver who will proactively help our communities manage through financial challenges,” Eubanks said. “I am confident she will be a tremendous resource for Michigan’s counties, cities, villages and townships and school districts, working with our communities and stakeholders to solve some of our state’s most challenging financial issues.”
Parker has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Kent State University and master’s degree in public administration from the University of Michigan-Flint.
