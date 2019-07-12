Filed Under:detroit news

SAULT STE (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Police say a man and his wife were found dead after a murder-suicide outside a nursing home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Sault Ste. Marie police say the bodies and a gun were on the grass Thursday outside MediLodge. The woman was living at MediLodge, which provides long-term care and short-term rehabilitation services.

No other details were released.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

