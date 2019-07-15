(CBS Detroit)– A 2-year-old Michigan girl named Gabrielle Vitale from Monroe, MI went missing while her family was camping at a Northern Michigan camp site.
Officials state that Gabrielle Vitale was reported missing around 8:15 a.m. on Monday. Members of Vitale’s family stated that they are from the Monroe area and have been camping since last week. As they were preparing to leave Monday morning, they could not find Vitale.
Deputies and troopers are searching the area for the missing child.
Vitale was last seen wearing a pink zip up coat and pink bottoms. She was also believed to be wearing tennis shoes and a gray shirt under the jacket.
If you have any information regarding her disappearance, call the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office at 989-826-3214.
