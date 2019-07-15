(CBS Detroit)– Since 2012, University of Michigan’s Doctors of Tomorrow program has helped Cass Tech high school students become familiar with the world of medicine. Every month, high schoolers visit The University of Michigan and gain hands-on training while learning from medical students.
Throughout the program, students learn how to administer CPR, automatic defibrillation, surgical skills, as well as basic clinical skills. Founded by Jonathan Finks, a surgeon and associate professor at Michigan Medicine, the Doctors of Tomorrow program is all about increasing diversity and inclusivity in the medical field.
Thirty-five high school students are paired with medical students, which provides them with personal career insight.
One of the great things about the program is that students get to complete a Capstone Project and research different health-related subjects with their mentors. At the end of the program, students present their research findings in front of an audience of family members and medical professionals.
