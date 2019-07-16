(CBS DETROIT/MICHIGAN STATE POLICE) – 2-year old missing girl, Gabriella Vitale of Monroe, MI, has been found alive in Oscoda County, police say. An intensive search with the help of canine dogs began Monday morning and resumed until about 11:45 a.m. when Michigan State Police located her.
The Michigan State Police made a public statement online:
Great news!!! Gabriella has been found alive. Details to follow when available.
— @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 16, 2019
The Michigan State Police continued to update the public on new developments:
Correction on her name spelling… Gabriella Roselynn Vitale. Her family is from the MONROE area. Very emotional situation for them…and all who are searching for her.
— @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 15, 2019
Gabriella’s pink jacket has been found several hundred yards south east of where she went missing. That means she’ll be in the gray shirt. Thanks to neighbors who are on the lookout…call dispatch with info. If you find clothing, please don’t touch (to keep your scent off).
— @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 15, 2019
Resources continue to pour into the command center as the search for Gabriella continues. A list for those who wish to volunteer has been started. Call the Oscoda Sheriffs Office in Oscoda for more info. pic.twitter.com/POR8pozbBK
— @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 16, 2019
Details surrounding her disappearance will follow soon.
