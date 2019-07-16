(CBS DETROIT/MICHIGAN STATE POLICE) – 2-year old missing girl, Gabriella Vitale of Monroe, MI, has been found alive in Oscoda County, police say. An intensive search with the help of canine dogs began Monday morning and resumed until about 11:45 a.m. when Michigan State Police located her.

Details surrounding her disappearance will follow soon.

