(CBS LOS ANGELES)– This morning, CBS earned 44 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 71st Primetime Emmy Award nominations, topping last year’s count by 10.
CBS’ THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT garnered 4 total Emmy Award nominations in the following categories:
- Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
- Outstanding Interactive Program
CBS’ THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN earned Emmy Award nominations in the following categories:
- Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Outstanding Interactive Program
- Outstanding Technical Direction, Camera Work and Video Control for a Series
Corden’s CARPOOL KARAOKE: WHEN CORDEN MET MCCARTNEY LIVE FROM LIVERPOOL earned five nominations:
- Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
- Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
- Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special.
THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2019 garnered two nominations:
- Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork and Video Control for a Special
- Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program
James Corden also received a nomination as Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for THE WORLD’S BEST.
THE AMAZING RACE scored three nominations in the following categories:
- Outstanding Competition Program
- Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
Additional CBS series receiving nominations are “The Big Bang Theory” with three, including Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, SURVIVOR with two and S.W.A.T. and SEAL TEAM with one each.
The CBS Corporation received a total of 69 Emmy nominations across multiple platforms including the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS All Access, SHOWTIME and Pop.
*Nominations include CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios and CBS All Access.
