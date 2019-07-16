(CBS DETROIT/DETROIT NEWS)- 46-year old Shane Chupa of Macomb County was convicted Friday of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Macomb County Circuit Court. After two hours of jury deliberation, the man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl in 2011.
Chupa knew the victim as he lived with her family in St. Clair Shores in both 2007 and 2011.
His particular charges may require him to serve a mandatory 25 years in prison or a maximum life sentence.
Since 2018, Chupa has been incarcerated at Macomb County Jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 14, 2019.
