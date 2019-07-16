(CBS DETROIT) Some Michigan residents may soon be able to exhale if a new bill is passed.
The bill introduced this week in the Michigan Senate would expunge the records of people convicted for possession or use of marijuana.
Sen. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) introduced the bill on Tuesday.
Its been more than six months since Michigan legalized recreational marijuana. State sales are expected to begin later this year.
Its being called the “next step” in ending the prohibition of marijuana.
“Automatic expungement for all of our lowest-level cannabis offenders allows people to move on with their lives and making it automatic is essential because many people can’t afford an attorney, or the legal fees associated with an application,” Sen. Irwin said. “Cannabis is now legal in Michigan and petty offenses in the past should be no barrier to getting back to work or school.”
The bill would also allow those convicted of growing or selling the chance to apply to a judge to expunge their records. The legislation also directs courts to grant expungements in cases where the applicant was caught with amounts that are now legally allowed.
