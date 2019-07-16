(CBS DETROIT)– Last Saturday, Michigan State University student Ciera Murden was just a passionate 20-year old with a desire to support other young black women at her college. Now, she’s the originator of a viral hashtag movement.

On July 13, 2019 at 11:12 p.m., Murden posted a Twitter thread. It’s safe to say that one tweet changed it all.

The response was overwhelming. Michigan State University students, alumni and staff alike were instantly inspired to join in. Some used the hashtag to introduce themselves. Others retweeted the post as a sign of encouragement and solidarity.

My name is ALexus I am a Junior and my major is Interdisciplinary Studies minoring in Africana and African American Studies. #BlackGirlMsu — __LexiiiPooh (@__lillexx) July 14, 2019

The #BlackGirlMSU posts are magic. I encourage the #SpartanFamily to follow along, learn, connect and share. @MSUAlumni — Lisa Parker (@MSULisaP) July 15, 2019

Kudos on starting the #BlackGirlMSU has tag that has went viral with Spartans sharing their stories..#GoGreen — MSU Black Alumni (@MSUBA) July 15, 2019

Murden’s primary intention behind posting the tweet was genuine and pure. She simply wanted to foster a greater sense of community and sisterhood among black women on campus.

“I think it’s important for young black women to have their own spaces so they can feel a sense of comfort and stability. Coming into a PWI [predominantly white institution] as a person of color can be very intimidating and overbearing. I just wanted to show these girls that you have somewhere to go to and people to talk to, who look like you and understand,” she said.

So far, the #BlackGirlMSU hashtag has turned into a tight-knit group chat where black girls can speak openly about their college experiences and any other relevant topics.

Murden is still thinking of ways to integrate her new movement and her career path.

“I plan to stay in my career field with helping youth and becoming the director over a recreational center. But, now since I’ve created this movement, I seriously [am] considering focusing on this and making it into something bigger than just MSU,” she said.

This fall, Detroit native Ciera Murden is looking forward to further promoting positive representation of black girls by continuing her studies in Human Development and Family Studies with a minor in African studies.

The young women apart of #BlackGirlMSU are following her lead and growing closer and closer as the days go by.

“It warms my heart to see so many black girls come together and support each other,” she said.

