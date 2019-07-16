Comments
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 20-year-old Pontiac woman was arrested after trying to take a stun gun into an Oakland County court.
Authorities say the woman was at the 52/3 District Court Monday and noticed a suspicious item in her bag when it passed through an X-ray machine.
The item was a stun gun and officials said the woman stated she purchased it on Amazon.
Police said she didn’t have a valid concealed pistol license.
