LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Tremaine L. Phillips to the Michigan Public Service Commission Wednesday.

“The Michigan Public Service Commission is committed to protecting the public by ensuring safe, accessible energy and telecommunication services at reasonable rates,” Whitmer said. “Tremaine’s experience ranges from the utility sector, state government and clean energy advocacy. His diverse background will give him the knowledge and insight to be successful in his new role and is supported by a broad array of stakeholders from environmental groups to business organizations.”

Phillips is currently the director of the Cincinnati 2030 District and the former vice president of strategic initiatives for Empower Gas and Electric, LLC. He formerly served as the assistant deputy director of the Michigan Department of Energy, Labor and Economic Growth (DELEG), an energy program associate with the Michigan Environmental Council, and an intern with the White House Council on Environmental Quality. In 2016, he was recognized as an emerging clean energy leader through the Midwest Energy News’ “40 Under 40” award.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Environmental Economics and Policy from Michigan State University, and his Master of Arts in Public Policy and Management and Juris Doctor degree from The Ohio State University. As current residents of Erlanger, Kentucky, Phillips and his family look forward to moving back to his home state of Michigan.

Mr. Phillips is appointed to succeed Norm Saari, whose term expired July 2, 2019, for a term commencing September 9, 2019 and expiring July 2, 2025.

The Michigan Public Service Commission’s mission is to protect the public by ensuring safe, reliable, and accessible energy and telecommunications services at reasonable rates. The Commission’s goals include assuring adequate and reliable supplies of regulated services; supporting adoption of advanced technologies; assuring the security of critical utility infrastructure; and providing regulatory oversight in a prudent manner while implementing legislative and constitutional requirements.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.