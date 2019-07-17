MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Some 172 students with disabilities in Michigan are about to enter the workplace now that they’ve graduated.
The Michigan Career and Technical Institute (MCTI) – a school that promotes the integration of adults with disabilities into the workplace and society by providing vocational training – will host a graduation ceremony for 172 students from across the state on Friday, July 19, at 12:30 p.m.
The event is at the MCTI campus, 11611 W. Pine Lake Road in Plainwell.
This year’s ceremony will feature a distinguished guest speaker who has benefitted from MCTI’s training program as well as two student graduates. The graduation speaker is state Rep. Tommy Brann of Kent County, who has been a member of the Business Advisory Council for MCTI’s culinary arts program and is owner of Brann’s Steakhouse & Sports Grille, which has hired several MCTI students.
MCTI is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Operated by Michigan Rehabilitation Services (MRS) within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), MCTI provides vocational training in 13 careers. It is the second largest rehabilitation training center in the country.
