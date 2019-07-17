Filed Under:Best Buy, utica, Utica Police

UTICA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Utica police department is searching for a man who reportedly took $868 in Apple products without paying at a Best Buy.

Police: Man Takes $868 In Apple Products Without Paying At Best Buy (Credit: Utica Police Department)

Police haven’t released when the incident happened but posted photos of the suspected man from surveillance footage on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morabito at 586-731-2345.

