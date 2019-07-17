Filed Under:mdot, oakland county


OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will perform storm sewer work that will close Telegraph Road at the I-696/M-10 interchange for the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will perform storm sewer work that will close Telegraph Road at the I-696/M-10 interchange for the weekend. (Credit: The Michigan Department of Transportation)

The work includes replacing two deteriorated storm sewers that cross Telegraph Road near I-696, in addition to completing ditch work on each side of Telegraph.

Northbound Telegraph traffic will be detoured via southbound M-10, northbound Lahser Road, and northbound M-10 to northbound Telegraph.

Southbound Telegraph traffic will be detoured via northbound M-10 to a crossover to southbound M-10 back to southbound Telegraph.

MDOT says the work will maintain the integrity of the roadway, ensuring roadway stability and increasing motorist safety.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments