OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will perform storm sewer work that will close Telegraph Road at the I-696/M-10 interchange for the weekend.
The work includes replacing two deteriorated storm sewers that cross Telegraph Road near I-696, in addition to completing ditch work on each side of Telegraph.
Northbound Telegraph traffic will be detoured via southbound M-10, northbound Lahser Road, and northbound M-10 to northbound Telegraph.
Southbound Telegraph traffic will be detoured via northbound M-10 to a crossover to southbound M-10 back to southbound Telegraph.
MDOT says the work will maintain the integrity of the roadway, ensuring roadway stability and increasing motorist safety.
