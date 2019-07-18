(CBS DETROIT) In 2017 a Detroit man was arrested for jaywalking in Greektown.
29-year-old Steele Hughes, had no criminal history and was charged with nothing. Hughes was leaving Fishbone’s restaurant in Greektown with his fiancé, headed towards a downtown parking structure. When traffic was clear, he crossed Monroe Street and quickly encountered three officers who accused him of jaywalking.
After he crossed the street, Hughes says officers were still not done with him. They proceeded to pin him down which quickly escalated the situation.
Passerbys and surveillance video caught the entire incident on video.
Officers cuffed Hughes, put him in the squad car and brought him to jail, accusing him of disorderly conduct and obstructing police.
Hughes spent the next 72 hours behind bars before being released with all charges dropped. He then hired an attorney to look into his case.
Last month, the city settled, costing Detroit taxpayers $45,000.
Hughes’ ticket for jaywalking was dismissed.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.