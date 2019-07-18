Comments
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A bicyclist was stuck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Macomb County.
Authorities say the Lawton Monroe was biking around 5:20 a.m. on County Line Road near 27 Mile Road.
The bicyclist and the vehicle were both going south when the car struck him. Officials said the man in the vehicle called 911 and when authorities arrived the bicyclist was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.