ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A new retailer is coming to Macomb Mall this weekend.
Forever 21 will occupy over 13,000 square feet of retail space and will be located next to Victoria’s Secret.
“We’re excited to welcome Forever 21 to Macomb Mall,” said Marianne Meyers, General Manager at Macomb Mall. “As a family shopping destination for this community, we know that this store is the perfect addition to our lineup.”
The store will celebrate their grand opening throughout the entire weekend.
