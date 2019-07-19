Miss Michigan World America Stripped Of Title Due To 'Insensitive' Tweets20-year old Miss Michigan World America Kathy Zhu had her state title taken from her due to the beauty pageant organization disliking 2017 and 2018 tweets of hers that they deemed insensitive and racist.

Gov. Whitmer Makes Appointments To Boards, CommissionsGov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to the Michigan State Board of Accountancy and the Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science Friday.

New Center Welcomes The Kitchen, By Cooking With QueWhat was once an area of vacant storefronts in the New Center area is now the home to several small business including The Kitchen, by Cooking with Que, a place where vegans and meat eaters coexist.

Shinola Restructuring Company In Midst Of Lay-OffDetroit company Shinola, known for making watches and other luxury goods, is undergoing business restructure. As a result, they are laying off at least 30 employees.

14-Year Old Missing Michigan Girl Found In Water, Pronounced Dead LaterAuthorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after being pulled from the water off of western Michigan.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Teaches Detroit Youth Water SafetyA free event designed to teach youth about water safety and prevent accidental drownings is scheduled at the Wayne County Family Aquatic Center in Detroit.