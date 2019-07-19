Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– The 2019 Mo Pop Festival in Detroit will be occurring on July 27 and July 28th. Featured acts will be Ella Mai, Lizzo, Kali Uchis, and Noname.
Acts Lizzo and Ella Mai are rising stars with their respective hits “Truth Hurts” and “Boo’ed Up” hitting the top of the Billboard charts.
The outdoor music festival will take place at Detroit’s West Riverpoint Park.
The festival cultivates a cool, art-influenced atmosphere where concert-goers can enjoy restaurant food, an arcade, a craft bazaar, a dart club, and of course, get an autograph or two.
