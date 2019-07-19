(CBS DETROIT)– 20-year old Miss Michigan World America Kathy Zhu had her state title taken from her due to the beauty pageant organization disliking 2017 and 2018 tweets of hers that they deemed insensitive and racist.
In her tweets, she spoke about black-on-black gun violence as well as a college event where a Muslim Student Association allegedly tried to force her to try on a hijab.
The Miss Michigan World America 2019 has since deleted their original announcement of her crowning. Zhu will no longer go on to represent Michigan in the Miss World America pageant in Las Vegas.
Despite the beauty pageant backlash, Zhu stands by her previous social media tweets.
I will not be taking any legal action against the organization, I think they have suffered enough negative publicity – especially because they wanted to decrown me due to not wanting bad publicity in the first place.
When they go low, we go high.
Zhu is currently a senior majoring in political science at The University of Michigan. She expects to graduate soon.
