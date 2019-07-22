Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A man was beaten to death in Detroit by another driver after a car crash according to police.
Around 2 a.m. Monday, police say the 24-year-old victim was dead at the scene.
The other man – who was described as tall, skinny and shirtless – left his 2007 Chevrolet Impala at the scene and fled on foot.
