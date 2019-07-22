(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police is reminding drivers of Michigan’s Move Over Law.
On Twitter, MSP Metro Detroit said it’s something “that we haven’t talked about in awhile.”
Drivers must move over a lane – if safe to do so – and slow down 10 miles an hour under the speed limit.
MSP says this applies to emergency vehicles, construction workers and tow trucks.
Just a reminder that we haven’t talked about in awhile.. Michigan’s Move Over Law. Remember that you have to move over a lane,if safe to do so, PLUS slow down 10 miles an hour under the speed limit. This applies to emergency vehicles, construction workers and tow trucks! pic.twitter.com/oR09RVCpjN
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 22, 2019
