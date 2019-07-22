Filed Under:detroit news, michigan state police, move over law

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police is reminding drivers of Michigan’s Move Over Law.

On Twitter, MSP Metro Detroit said it’s something “that we haven’t talked about in awhile.”

Drivers must move over a lane – if safe to do so – and slow down 10 miles an hour under the speed limit.

MSP says this applies to emergency vehicles, construction workers and tow trucks.

