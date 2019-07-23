Comments
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An investigation is underway in the car crash that claimed the life of 68-year old Margaret Elaine Willis of Elkhart on Monday afternoon.
A 20-year old man of Indianapolis was driving on Kessington Road and did not stop at the stop sign. Willis was extracted from her vehicle due to the impact. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cass County Police are heavily investigating. No other details are known.
