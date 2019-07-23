DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) — 71-year-old Andrea Williams of Detroit has been charged with 10 felonies in the shooting of her 69-year old neighbor. On Thursday afternoon, reports state that Williams and her neighbor engaged in an argument as the man cut his lawn.
Williams then retrieved her gun and shot the victim. She also waved it around and pointed it at another man and two women.
Wayne County officials charged Williams with the following: assault with the intent to do bodily harm, three counts of felonious assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and five counts of felony firearm.
Williams will go before Judge Michael Wagner on July 31st.
