MICHIGAN (the Patch)— State and local health officials are investigating reports of multiple cases of cyclosporiasis in Southwest Michigan. Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite.
People can become infected by consuming contaminated food or water. Outbreaks in the United States have been linked to contaminated fresh produce, health officials said.
Illness typically results in watery diarrhea, and can include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Symptoms generally appear 1-2 weeks after ingestion of the contaminated product. If untreated, symptoms often last for weeks and can return one or more times.
