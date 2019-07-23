



– Detroit Public School students in 9th through 12th grade are eligible to take part in a free summer entertainment program through local nonprofit, Reveal Detroit.

Desmond Dunn founded the nonprofit in 2014 with a goal to create an organization to build a lasting impression on the city he loves.

Reveal Detroit has partnered with DPS for its entertainment pilot program beginning Aug. 8.

For three weeks — Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — students will gain hands-on experience in audio and visual, design, staging, lighting, staff management and communications.

In the final week of the program, students will use the new skills they’ve gained to help manage Reveal Detroit’s Music Festival Aug. 24-25. Proceeds from the Reveal Detroit Weekend will be donated to Detroit Public Schools art programs.

Aug. 24:

El Club

Noon to 9:00 p.m

Featuring local hip-hop artist with Babyface Ray headlining the show.

Aug. 25:

Day two of the festival will be held at a secret location featuring local painters from 5 p.m.to 10 p.m. also celebrating the students involved in the program as the proceeds from the 2-day weekend will be presented to the Detroit Public School Community District.

“The Reveal Detroit Weekend is so special because not only are we supporting the Detroit Public School District through funding, but we are directly impacting the youth with our entertainment pilot program offering students the opportunity to shadow and get hands-on experience with industry professionals,” said Dunn.

“We are so excited to begin working with the students to spark their interest in careers they are not often introduced to,” he added.

Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here. VIP tickets are $70 and grants indoor and outdoor VIP seating, 4 drink vouchers, food, gift bag, priority entrance and front row stage access.

One ticket purchase grants access to both day 1 and day 2 events. Attendees must be 18 and older.

