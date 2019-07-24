TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Progress is being made on the replacement of the northbound I-75 bridge over Big Beaver Road in the city of Troy.
Crews will begin to construct the median pier to support the new structure.
Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, July 26, both directions of Big Beaver Road will have the left lane closed directly under I-75. The lane closures are necessary to protect both drivers and workers during ongoing construction activities. The continuous lane closures are expected to remain in place until the end of August. During the fall months, it is expected that crews will begin working to replace the interchange at Big Beaver and I-75.
This $224 million project involves reconstructing more than 8 miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.
The entire I-75 modernization project involves rebuilding approximately 18 miles of pavement, replacing bridges, adding an HOV lane in each direction, and bringing the freeway up to current design standards from north of M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to South Boulevard. Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.