DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– About a year ago, 27-year old Gary Bell was taken into custody for a double shooting of a 27-year old man and 17-year old girl sitting in a 2008 Chevy Impala on Detroit’s westside.
The male victim died due to multiple gunshot wounds. The female victim was in critical condition, but survived.
Bell currently faces the following felony charges: first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.
Bell was denied bond at his recent arraignment. He will remain at Wayne County Jail until he goes before Judge Kenyetta Jones for a probable cause conference and a preliminary examination.
