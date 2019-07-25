



(the Patch) Lately, I’ve noticed a few families aren’t sending their kids to summer camp this year. When I heard this, my first thought was, “How sweet — they get to spend every day together!” But my next thought was, “Those are some brave parents!”

There’s no doubt that summer camp is one big extra cost, whether it’s day camp or sleep-away camp. In my area, some camp tuitions can run up to $1,000 a week, which is more costly than school. It’s even pricier when you have several children signed up.

It’s also nice to get kids off of a schedule and give them a little break from the routine.

One family I know is working on their house and wanted to save the extra money, so they didn’t sign up for camp. Instead of sending three kids to camp, another family I know uses that money to rent a big house on Cape Cod for a month. It’s all very creative and thrifty, but how do they handle the day-to-day of keeping everyone entertained and staying sane at the same time?

I checked in with some families who are going camp-free this summer and here are their tips for some of the best ways to enjoy the summer:

Standing Play Dates

Create a weekly play date with a friend. For example, every Wednesday morning your child’s friend either comes over to your place or you go there and play for a couple of hours. Maybe each parent takes a turn watching both kids. Just make sure to communicate about how the date is going each week, in case any conflict comes up. I’ve seen parents just drop these dates instead of talking through any challenges.

Many communities have a pool to join. The one near us is a lot of fun with two different pool options and one shallow sprinkler area. Whenever we go to the pool, our son spots his friends from school and it’s an instant play date. Many of the no-camp families head to the pool together almost every day.